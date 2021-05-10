$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $107.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $63.95 and a 52-week high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

