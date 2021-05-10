$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,330%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $9.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPE. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

