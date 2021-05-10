$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.49. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at $42,091,550.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,943,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $2,521,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.