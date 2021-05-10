$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce $1.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $3.50 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $41.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $72.69 million, with estimates ranging from $26.62 million to $104.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIU opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $446.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

