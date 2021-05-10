$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,492. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

