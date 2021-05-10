$1.93 EPS Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

AVB opened at $195.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

