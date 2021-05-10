$107.35 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce sales of $107.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $122.16 million. Euronav posted sales of $404.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $569.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $680.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $816.67 million, with estimates ranging from $726.10 million to $885.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%.

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

EURN stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

