$121.83 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post sales of $121.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.76 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $55.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $492.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.43 million to $496.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $487.16 million, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $502.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $2,094,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

