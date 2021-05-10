12Ships Market Cap Achieves $90.93 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $90.93 million and $25,198.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00085009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00107255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $456.54 or 0.00806440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.25 or 0.09196372 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (TSHP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

