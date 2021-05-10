14,000 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,278.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,229.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,164.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.32 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,379,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

