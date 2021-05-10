14,126 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

