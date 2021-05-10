157,976 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,097,244 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,366 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. 3,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

