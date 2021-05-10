$16.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report $16.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the lowest is $15.90 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $61.23 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

