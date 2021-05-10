$18.16 Million in Sales Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report sales of $18.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.84 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $52.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.56 million to $59.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.79 million, with estimates ranging from $250.31 million to $306.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $202,250.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,755.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.