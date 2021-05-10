1,968,334 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,968,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,326,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 5.0% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.89. 2,220,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

