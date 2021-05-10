1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $27.35 million and approximately $61,265.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

