$2.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $1.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $11.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $23.60 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 7.47.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

