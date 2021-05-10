214,000 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 214,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. SM Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

