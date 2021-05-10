22,480 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,882,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,541,000 after purchasing an additional 572,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $66.38 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

