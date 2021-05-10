22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Up 5%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 145,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,362,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In related news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 403,333 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 136.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 329,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 190,098 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 281,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 81,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

