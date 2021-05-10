23,453 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after buying an additional 375,846 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.12. 17,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $104.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

