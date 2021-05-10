23,570 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $112.81 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

