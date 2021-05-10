24,353 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $123.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $126.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,483. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

