$291.79 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post sales of $291.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.58 million and the highest is $307.00 million. Verso reported sales of $268.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 90,446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

