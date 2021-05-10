2key.network Price Hits $0.0634 on Major Exchanges (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $164,200.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00084932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00107128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.76 or 0.00805337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00053499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.73 or 0.09186289 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 71,576,966 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

