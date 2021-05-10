$3.09 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post $3.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.17 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $16.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.21 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $17.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

