$3.20 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $3.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $6.60 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $4.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $11.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

