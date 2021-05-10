3,040 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $423.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.