$31.76 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will announce $31.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.21 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $26.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $129.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $173.32 million, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $201.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

