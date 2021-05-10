$35.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post sales of $35.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $24.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $151.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $165.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $203.90 million, with estimates ranging from $182.07 million to $221.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,769 shares of company stock worth $963,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 102,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

