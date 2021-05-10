3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $203.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

