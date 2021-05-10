3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3M were worth $44,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.14. 27,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,071. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.09. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

