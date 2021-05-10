40,586 Shares in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Western Asset Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBND. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 549,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 434,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 354,123 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,420,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,524. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

