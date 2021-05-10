$42.55 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce sales of $42.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.60 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $26.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $176.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.13 million to $176.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $203.49 million to $219.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,190. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PI opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

