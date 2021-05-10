47,183 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 6.4% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

