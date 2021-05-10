4,886 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Tesla comprises 3.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $665.80 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $685.66 and a 200 day moving average of $664.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.