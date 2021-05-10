55I LLC Acquires 100,747 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,747 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 55I LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $25,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,161,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 103,990 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.03. 45,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,247. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.