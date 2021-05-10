55I LLC Acquires 11,744 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.1% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 55I LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $22,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.40. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,123. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $203.10 and a 52 week high of $331.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.97.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.