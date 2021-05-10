55I LLC Acquires 354,079 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,079 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $39,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,176,000 after buying an additional 550,896 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000.

Shares of PTLC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,687 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.