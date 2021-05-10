55I LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

55I LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,552 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.8% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 55I LLC owned 0.40% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $35,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,823. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36.

