55I LLC Buys Shares of 59,145 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,547,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $388.37. 245,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

