55I LLC Has $25.22 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $114.85.

