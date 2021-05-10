55I LLC Invests $18.33 Million in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

55I LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 356,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,326,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 55I LLC owned approximately 4.69% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 100,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 81,702 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 456.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000.

NYSEARCA SCHI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,379. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.

