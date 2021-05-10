55I LLC Invests $30.36 Million in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 339,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,358,000. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 55I LLC owned 3.75% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,957,000.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

VTC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.41. 467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,422. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.