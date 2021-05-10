55I LLC Purchases 106,363 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

55I LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,363 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.2% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,567. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.