55I LLC Purchases 70,729 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.7% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $53,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $107.86. 2,324,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

