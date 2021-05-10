55I LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,060,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,918,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 55I LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,078,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $53.13. 11,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

