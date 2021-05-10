55I LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,277,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,346,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 55I LLC owned 1.61% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

FALN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,625. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $29.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

