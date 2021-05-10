56,000 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. BWX Technologies comprises 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 707,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $205,752. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.36. 239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,533. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

