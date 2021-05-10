$57.53 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $57.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.31 million and the lowest is $52.74 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $29.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $261.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.77 million to $264.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $231.29 million, with estimates ranging from $230.32 million to $232.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SB. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SB stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

